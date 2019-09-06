"You ain't my boyfriend": Frankie Grande walks back on comments that Ariana and Mikey Foster are dating

Freeform/Image Group LA

Freeform/Image Group LANot so fast! Frankie Grande is walking back on his comments about his sister Ariana Grande’s dating life.

He previously told Us Weekly that he recently went on a “double date” with Ariana and Social House’s Mikey Foster. But then he wrote on Twitter in a since-deleted tweet, “My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single.”

He clarified his “double date” comment in a statement to People, saying, “Ariana and Mikey Foster are not in an official relationship, and my comments about our recent hang as friends were not meant to be taken literally.”

“[Boyfriend] Hale [Leon] and I were on a date, which is why I referred to it as a double-date when we had plans with them, without realizing what the term insinuated about THEIR relationship outside of my own,” he added. “It was literally four people meeting up as friends, and I would never comment on something so personal about her life anyway.”

Social House, whose other member is Charles “Scootie” Anderson, is currently opening for Ariana on her Sweetener tour. Ariana and the duo released the song “boyfriend” last month and soon after, Ariana and Mikey were rumored to be seeing each other.

