Yolanda Hadid shares sweet photo of Gigi and Zayn's daughter

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

Yolanda Hadid is in total grandma mode.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared an adorable post of her granddaughter, whom Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed nearly a month ago.

Alongside a photo of her holding the baby’s hand, Yolanda wrote, “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above.”

The Dutch model also thanked the couple for making her an “Oma” which means grandmother in her native Dutch and added, “I love every minute of it.”

Gigi, 25, and Zayn, 27, first announced the arrival of their baby girl on September 23.

In an Instagram post, Gigi revealed, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

Meanwhile, the former One Direction member gushed in a tweet, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.”

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding,” he continued. “Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

By Danielle Long

