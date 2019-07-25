Yesterday Was Officially Jennifer Lopez Day In Miami Beach

So I guess yesterday was Jennifer Lopez day…

The singer/actress turned 50 on Wednesday (July 24th) and Miami Beach celebrated by giving Lopez her very own day.

Mayor Dan Gelber and Commissioner Michael Gongora gifted the proclamation to Lopez on Wednesday prior to her shows in Miami Beach, July 25th -27th. Lopez has had a love affair with Miami as many of her music videos have been filmed in Miami.

What do you think of Miami Beach making July 24th Jennifer Lopez day? Is there another celebrity you think deserves their own day?