YES! P!nk Has A New Album Coming Soon!!

Try to act surprised when she makes the official announcement later today….. But P!nk is about to send her fans into a frenzy when she makes the announcement that she’ll be releasing a new single and album!!

She’s going to make the announcement this afternoon on Ellen and will also reveal that a video for her new single will be coming soon as well.

Her single called “Take Me Home” will come out in a few weeks and the album will drop in April.

BRING IT P!NK!!!! What’s your fav P!nk jam? I am in LOVE with “Glitter In The Air” and this performance of the song!