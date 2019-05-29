YES! Madonna’s Life Story Could Be The Next Biopic!!

Dexter Fletcher, the director of the Elton John biopic Rocketman, says that he would be willing to shoot a biopic on the life of Madonna.

Dexter, who also directed part of Bohemian Rhapsody, was asked if would do a biopic on Madonna or Cher said, “I’d do Madonna! That sounds like a real roller coaster ride! It would be extraordinary.”

There was talk of a Madonna biopic back in 2017, but Madonna shot those plans down when she said on Instagram, “Only I can tell my story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work.”

Guess we’ll just have to wait on the Madonna biopic.

