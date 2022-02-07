Yes, Britney Spears is aware of that viral “Toxic Pony” remix

Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

Britney Spears approves of that viral TikTok “Toxic Pony” remix — which meshes together her hit “Toxic” and Ginuwine‘s “Pony.” The song was created by twin DJs Altégo and has taken on new life thanks to the power of TikTok.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Britney shared a video of her working out to the viral remix and tagged the DJ duo before telling her fans, “Y’all comments are so NICE.”

The Grammy winner explained that she took down her previous workout video and she wanted to repost it to “serve up another round of this video with my voice on it … I mean why not ???”

Britney also had some words for her haters and made a not-so-subtle jab at sister ﻿Jamie Lynn Spears﻿ by writing, “So as I repost this and get laughed at by most and criticized again for sweating and not looking perfect … I might gain some empathy for myself and say the THE THINGS I SHOULD HAVE SAID.”

Things I Should Have Said is Jamie Lynn’s new memoir, and the two sisters have been feuding over its contents because Britney feels that the book depicts her in a negative light. Britney also publicly questioned the timing of its publication because it came out shortly after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated.

In her message, Britney directed several expletives while seemingly shading Jamie Lynn’s recent Instagram post, where Jamie celebrated in capital letters about her Netflix series ﻿Sweet Magnolias﻿ going to number one. “First, F*** YOU and what’s with the BIG LETTER TALK ??? YOU THINK YOU’RE IMPORTANT,” the singer expressed. “And if that’s too offensive, take it with a grain of salt and sprinkle it over your a**es because you people are so cruel you might need some cleansing !!!!”

Jamie Lynn has yet to respond.

