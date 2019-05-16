Year 2000: Jonas Brothers announce throwback merch collection

Peggy SirotaJust in time for Throwback Thursday, the Jonas Brothers are taking you back to the early 2000s with a new merch collection.

"Happy #TBT," the group tweeted. "We just added a few new items to the online store for you guys. The throwback collection is officially live on http://jonasbrothers.com!"

Available until May 23, the throwback collection features two t-shirts and a neon-yellow hoodie, all sporting the JoBros' early logo and photos. There's also a pillow with an early pic of the guys, as well as a pink compact mirror.

Each item comes with a digital download of the JoBros' new album Happiness Begins, which will be delivered on its release date, June 7. It's the trio's first new album of original material since 2009.

If you'd like to buy present-day Jonas Brothers merchandise, there's plenty of that to be had, including the new album on vinyl and cassette, baseball caps, fanny packs, tote bags, mugs and Popsockets.