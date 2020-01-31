Yeah! More Adam Sandler For Netflix!

Adam Sandler will continue to make content for Netflix!! I haven’t seen “Uncut Gems” yet, but I LOVED “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston!

He has signed on for four more movies.

Sandler and Netflix have been working together since 2015. Netflix says that since then, viewers have spent more than 2 billion hours watching Sandler’s material.

Sandler has worked on several movies as well as performed his first stand-up special in 22 years since being associated with the streaming service.

What Sandler/Netflix project is your favorite?