Yeah, I Rode A Horse IN THE OCEAN In Jamaica! Win A 4 Day/3 Night Vaca To Beaches Negril!

That was seriously about the coolest thing I have ever done on vacation! It’s a MUST DO with JamWest when you win YOUR trip to Beaches Negril!

Win a 4 Day/3 Night Vacation HERE!

So on Day 1, we were treated to some amazing excursions! We got to choose from horseback riding in the ocean, ATV trip, Jeep safari tour and Zip lining. My friends and I chose to go with the first 2. My cool horses name was Bob! As in Bob Marley! Of course! They would go in as far as you wanted to! I think my deepest was deeper than this picture shows. Highly suggested when you visit Beaches, Negril!

Then we went on a super cool ATV ride! Goodness gracious we were hauling through Jamaican forests, on the beach, through tunnels, splashing through huge water pools! What a blast – and yep, we got really dirty and dusty!

By the way, we did all this before NOON!!! I’ll fill you in on Day 1 – Part 2 tomorrow!