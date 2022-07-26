X-Factor finally sets the record straight on how 1D was formed

Every One Direction fan knows that the band was a masterpiece concocted by X -Factor judges.

But how did the judges actually choose the members?

Liam Payne made a claim last month that the group was Simon Cowell’s creation centered around him.

Of course, it was largely debated even getting the attention of stars like Lizzo.

For the band’s would have been 12th anniversary, X-Factor set the record straight.

Also, can you believe that Harry Styles was almost not the lead singer of the group?