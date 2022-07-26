X-Factor finally sets the record straight on how 1D was formed

Every One Direction fan knows that the band was a masterpiece concocted by X -Factor judges.
But how did the judges actually choose the members?
Liam Payne made a claim last month that the group was Simon Cowell’s creation centered around him.
Of course, it was largely debated even getting the attention of stars like Lizzo.
@lizzo☕️
For the band’s would have been 12th anniversary, X-Factor set the record straight.
Also, can you believe that Harry Styles was almost not the lead singer of the group?