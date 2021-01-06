X Ambassadors thank "legends" BTS for "Jungle" cover: "The extent of our standom knows no bounds"

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

X Ambassadors are freaking out after BTS covered their single “Jungle.”

The K-pop superstars put their spin on the track for a new Coke commercial that premiered in Indonesia earlier this week.

“[BTS] COVERED OUR SONG ‘JUNGLE’!!!!!!” X Ambassadors tweeted in all caps upon seeing the ad. “WOWOWOWOWOW the extent of our standom knows no bounds.”

“Thank you legends,” the “Renegades” rockers added, along with several prayer hands emojis.

The original “Jungle,” which was recorded with British musician Jamie N Commons, appears on X Ambassadors’ 2015 album VHS, which also includes “Renegades” and the single “Unsteady.”

XA’s most recent album is 2019’s Orion. Last year, they teamed up with K.Flay and grandson for the single “Zen.”

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.