WRMF Cash Code Official Contest Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

NATIONAL WINTER 2019 CASH CONTEST

*This is a National Contest

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

PLEASE CLICK ON THE BELOW LINK TO VIEW THE COMPLETE RULES FOR THE NATIONAL WINTER 2019 CASH CONTEST.

http://bit.ly/alphawintercashcontest2019 

