First off…the iThink Financial is now the Coral Sky. Second…Backstreet boys were supposed to open the season but that has changed….

Summer Coral Sky Schedule

The Black Crowes – Saturday, June 26

Brad Paisley – Saturday, July 10

The Dobbie Brothers – Saturday, July 17

Dave Mathews Band – Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31

Korn & Staind – Thursday, Aug. 5

Alanis Morissette w/ Garbage – Wednesday, Aug. 18

Thomas Rhett – Friday, Sept. 3