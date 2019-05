Kelly Clarkson was adorable, Madonna danced with holograms of HERSELF! Mariah as simply perfection, Taylor was cute and fab as usual, BTS – still not really sure what the BIG deal is, but I liked them, Paula Abdul……WOW! Girl has still got it! But lose the microphone – we know you’re not singing. Just DANCE DANCE DANCE for us!

Did you have a favorite? Performance or acceptance speech?