Wow: Post Malone reportedly launching his own weed business

FilmMagic Inc via ABC/Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018Post Malone may be getting ready to branch out from his music career into a smokin' new business venture.

TMZ reports the rapper plans to launch his own marijuana company on July 4, which just so happens to be his 24th birthday.

According to TMZ, the company, called Shaboink, initially debuted at the annual cannabis trade show, Hall of Flowers, at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA. However, it's official launch date will see it rolling out -- pun intended -- in dispensaries across the state.

According to TMZ, the business will include THC and CBD products, as well as accessories like rolling papers and grinders.

