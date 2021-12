Did you watch last night’s Facts of Life special on TV??? Tons of surprises but the biggest is Lisa Welchel aka Blair. She has not aged one bit! She even wears the same school uniform she did on the show ages ago.

We tried to break down how she maintained her look so well. First, the hair…exactly the same. Second, her weight/body shape. Third is the obvious…botox and fillers. Lisa Welchel also sang the theme song…flawlessly! Check her out now and then below and catch the show now on Hulu.