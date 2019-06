Are you a mega-fan of Cheetos? Forever 21 has the gear for you.

The two have teamed up to bring you fashion to celebrate the crunchy and cheesy snack.

Cheetos-themed swimsuits, sweatshirts, t-shirts and beach towels are available in the capsule collection.

The items are available in-store and online.

Are you a puffs, crunchy or flamin’ hot type Cheetos person? I like Crunchy!! Yummmmmmmmmmm