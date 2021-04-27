Would You Swim In This “Sky Pool”?

If you don’t like heights – it might be best to skip this adventure.

London is set to unveil a new pool that is suspended 115 feet up in the air. The ‘Sky Pool’ is an 82-foot transparent swimming pool stretched between the 10th stories of two skyscrapers in southwest London’s Nine Elms neighborhood. It also features a rooftop bar and spa.

One swimmer who got to test out the pool said it feels like you’re “swimming” and “flying” at the same time. Have you ever been on an adventure somewhere high up, but panicked or got stuck?