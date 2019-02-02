Would You Stop Using Facebook For A Month For $102?

Ummmm, no brainer for me!  It’s a YES! Researchers have found that getting rid of your Facebook profile can make you happier, but can also result in you being less informed.

In a study done at New York University and Stanford University, participants were given $102 to shut off their Facebook accounts for a month.

The participants said that they added roughly an hour of free time to their schedules from not using the site, but were not as up to date on current news.

“These studies show that people who use Facebook more are more depressed, but the problem is correlation doesn’t create causation. We didn’t know if Facebook was making people depressed or depressed people were retreating into Facebook,” said Hunt Alcott of NYU.

What are your thoughts on this study? Would you stop using Facebook for a month for $102?

