“Would You Like Fries With That?” – Stevie Nicks at McDonald’s.

Your guess why/how/huh is as good as mine, but the WWW’s has started a campaign to get Stevie to McDonald’s.

More than 15,000 people so far have supported a Facebook campaign calling for Stevie Nicks to work a shift at a McDonald’s in Fleetwood, England.

So far, Ms. Nicks has not responded to the campaign.  But a McDonald’s spokesman did, saying they’d be delighted for Stevie to serve up some ‘Fleetwood Macs’ and ‘sweet little fries’.

Do you think she’ll do it?  Did you ever work at McDonald’s? I did in high school! 

