Hmmmm, what do they want to talk to him about?! First of all…I LOVE The Girls Next Door! I thought that was the most fun show! Hef was a kook…but the girls were so fun!

BTW – Holly book “Down The Rabbit Hole” is fantastic!!

OK, back to the seance…yes, they want to have one and talk to Hef! I hope they do this for a TV show!!!

Holly thinks her house is haunted and they’re bringing in a medium to find out what the scoop is. Maybe it’s Hef doing the haunting!

