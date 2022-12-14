Worth the wait: Jason Derulo’s graphic novel ‘UZO’ has finally arrived

Anthony Piper/Z2 Comics

Jason Derulo has been making videos and TikToks featuring himself as a superhero character he created called UZO for a couple of years now. Last year, he announced that he was releasing a graphic novel based on the character, but the launch was delayed. Now, Jason Derulo’s UZO, a collaboration with Z2 Comics, has finally arrived.

Here’s the plot: In the near future, Earth is plunged into a new ice age after the U.S. government destroys a planet-killing asteroid in orbit, unleashing a hail of meteorites. Decades later, a tribal hunter named Uzo protects his village and a nearby temperate region using his enhanced physiology — and two hatchets. Uzo must face off against The Major and his evil militia, who will stop at nothing to mine the ore found in the meteorites.

Written by Jason and Anthony Piper and illustrated by Eric Coda, Jason Derulo’s UZO is now available to order.

In other Jason news, he’s now working on his fifth album, which will be his first full-length release since 2015’s Everything Is 4. In between, he’s released a slew of singles, including “Swalla,” “Take You Dancing,” “Lifestyle,” “Never Let You Go” and the number-one hit “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat).”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.