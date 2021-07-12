“Working”: Tate McRae announces 2022 North American headlining tour

Gennelle Cruz

Tate McRae is doing a bunch of festival dates in 2021, but she’s just announced a proper headlining tour of North America for 2022.

The tour will kick off March 8 in her home country of Canada — Vancouver, to be exact — and will wrap up in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 16. Tickets go on sale July 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit TateMcRae.com/tour for a full list of dates.

As previously reported, kicking off July 24, the “you broke me first” singer is starting a festival run that starts with the Wonderstruck Music Festival and includes Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Governor’s Ball, Music Midtown, Firefly, Austin City Limits and two festivals in the U.K.

Tate’s latest hit is a collaboration with Khalid, “Working.” Prior to that, she and Troye Sivan were featured on the number-one dance single “You” by DJ Regard. Her own TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD EP is out now.

Oh, and Tate turned 18 on July 1.

