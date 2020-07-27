Work from Home: Normani buys "starter" house — for $3 million

Only in Los Angeles could a six-bedroom house that costs $3 million be considered a “starter home.”

That’s the way the real estate website Dirt describes Normani‘s new pad in L.A.’s Sherman Oaks neighborhood. The 4,800-square-foot home cost $2.9 million and features six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer will be able to enjoy a huge den with a fireplace, an eat-in kitchen, a walk-in wine closet, a movie theater and a master bath with a soaking tub and a custom-built dressing room.

Outdoors, there’s a barbecue station, plus a negative-edge plunge pool and spa. Most impressively, there’s an open-air rooftop deck with a fireplace, a full outdoor kitchen and barbecue, plus plenty of lounge space.

Over the past few years, Normani’s gone from former member of Fifth Harmony to solo star, thanks to her hit duets with Khalid and Sam Smith — “Love Lies” and “Dancing with a Stranger,” respectively — plus her own track, “Motivation,” and an opening spot on Ariana Grande’s 2019 Sweetener World Tour.

