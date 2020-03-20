Work from Home: Fifth Harmony girls keep busy during COVID-19 crisis

Lauren Jauregui/Katia Temkin; Ally Brooke/Sarah Kurita and New Milani Group

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has driven us all indoors, Fifth Harmony's smash hit "Work from Home" has become a popular meme -- but the Fifth Harmony girls are also taking their own advice.

Friday, Lauren Jauregui released what she's calling her "first official single" -- a sultry Spanglish track called "Lento," which means slow. In a statement, she says, "There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive ‘Lento’ with as much grace and love as is intended." There's also a sexy video to go along with the track.

Meanwhile, Dinah Jane has dropped "1501," a sexy R&B track the title of which refers to a hotel room number, where the action described in the song is taking place.

Ally Brooke was in the middle of her first solo headlining tour when the coronavirus started spreading, and had to call the whole thing off.

"It was definitely a very challenging and tough week, but I'm thankful that I at least got to show my show to a few cities," Ally tells ABC Audio, adding, "I can't wait to -- one day, after all this -- get back out on the road and see my fans again, perform for everybody and sing for everybody and hopefully bring smiles."

In the meantime, Ally tells ABC Audio, "I'm trying to stay creative, write, and bake, and spend time with my kitties and call my loved ones...I'm sending everyone so much love." She's also covering Celine Dion in her spare time.



And Normani has made her TikTok debut, dancing with her grandma.

Day 6 of quarantine got me like pic.twitter.com/ADZ7JPpG0m — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) March 18, 2020

