Recently, a baby picture went viral after the mother posted a side-by-side picture of her daughter and Woody Harrelson stating that they look alike.

Woody saw the photos and wrote the little girl a poem, which the mother adored. He said,

“You’re an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair.”

The mother responded to the poem, “You’ve made our day can’t wait to show her this when she’s older, you have another fan for life xxx.”