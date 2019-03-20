Woodstock 50’s Official Line Up!

I like it! I think I want to go! Who would you like to see added to the line up?

Woodstock is celebrating 50 years this year and the anniversary show is all set to take place this Summer. Organizers for the special event have released the lineup with some of the performers from the 1969 lineup returning like, Dead & Co, Santana, Country Joe McDonald, and John Fogerty. New to the Woodstock stage are the Killers, Robert Plant, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Black Keys and Chance the Rapper and JAY-Z.

Tickets to celebrate Woodstock 50 go on sale April 22nd, Woodstock 50 happens August 16th -18th in Watkins Glen, New York.