Wondering If You Have Enough Toilet Paper? Find Out Here!

If you’re worried about how much toilet paper you will need to survive the Coronavirus pandemic then a new website helps you calculate exactly much toilet paper you’ll need for your household.

You can enter how many rolls you currently have and how many trips to the bathroom you expect to make in a day and it will give you the amount of toilet paper you actually will need.

If you want a more accurate calculation you can also enter your habits such as average number of wipes per trip, sheets per wipe, sheets on roll and even the amount of days expected in quarantine.

Toilet paper became a hot item after mass shutdowns of business became mandatory. The government is urging the public to not panic and continue to buy necessities as needed and not hoard supplies.

Have you visited howmuchtoiletpaper.com to see if you have enough toilet paper for the pandemic?

