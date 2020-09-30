"Wonder" what's going on? Shawn Mendes releases snippet of new song & video

On Monday, Seventeen reported that clues pointing to new music by Shawn Mendes had been uncovered online. Now it’s actually happening.

The Seventeen report initially mentioned a broken link to a page on the lyrics site Genius for a song called “Wonder,” by Shawn. Now the site has the first verse of the song: “You have a million different faces/But they’ll never understand/Unless you let them in/You’ve been a million different places/So it gives them a chance to/Get lost in wonderland.”

Then, Shawn wiped his profile pics off his social media, and tweeted, “WHAT IS #WONDER.” Next, he released the first 90 seconds of the song, along with a clip of a video, on his socials. A new website called WhatIsWonder.com features a 360-degree video of the room from the video.

If Shawn has learned anything from his pal Taylor Swift, there are probably clues in that video about what he’s got planned next.

Additionally, the website Album of the Year has a placeholder for a Shawn Mendes album called Wonder, with a release date of November 1. Interestingly, there’s also been a claim that Shawn is sporting a new tattoo of the word “Wonder,” written in Camila Cabello‘s handwriting.

Shawn’s last album was his self-titled 2018 release, which featured the hits “In My Blood” and “Lost In Japan.”

By Andrea Dresdale

