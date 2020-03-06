Women to the Front: Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Janet, Gwen and Ariana highlighted on new website

Streamline/Kon LiveCherrytreeInterscopeIn honor of International Women's Day this Sunday, some of music's biggest female artists have lent their music to Women to the Front, a music-themed microsite on uDiscover Music.

On the site, you'll find a playlist of smash hits by female artists -- from "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "Nasty" and "Hit Me With Your Best Shot," to "bad guy," "Wannabe," "Roar," "Shoop," and "Lose You to Love Me."

You can also purchase vinyl editions of some of the biggest albums ever by women, including Lady Gaga's The Fame, Shania Twain's Come on Over, Gwen Stefani's debut solo release Love Angel Music Baby, Amy Winehouse's Back to Black, Norah Jones' Come Away with Me, Rihanna's ANTI, Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman, Lorde's Pure Heroine, and Janet Jackson's Control.

In addition to all the music, Women to the Front also celebrates the accomplishments of women in music with editorial features like "The Best Female Guitarists," and interviews with female music industry movers and shakers.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.