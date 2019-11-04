Women dominate MTV EMAs — Billie Eilish, Halsey and Taylor Swift each score two wins

An impressive majority of the awards handed out on Sunday's MTV European Music Awards went to women, 11 out of 18 to be exact. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and K-pop sensation BTS took home the most, scoring two wins each.
Ariana Grande, who headed into the awards show with the most nominations -- with seven total -- left empty-handed.
MTV reports that Eilish took home the trophies for Best New Artist and Best Song for her smash hit "Bad Guy." Swift collected Best U.S. Act and Best Video for "Me!" alongside Brendon Urie while Halsey earned awards for Best Look and Best Pop.
As for BTS, the Korean boy band won Best Live Performance and Biggest Fans.
They were also the only top-winning act present to accept their awards. Eilish and Swift, alongside Best Artist winner Shawn Mendes, thanked their fans via video message.
Sunday's ceremony also saw the worldwide debut performance of Dua Lipa's new single "Don't Start Now," which treated fans to a flashy gold and fuchsia choreographed routine.
The 2019 MTV EMAs, hosted by Becky G, took place at Seville’s Conference and Exhibition Center in Spain.
Here's the complete list of winners:
Best U.S. Act
Taylor Swift
Best Canadian Act
Johnny Orlando
Best Video
"ME!" -- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie
Best Artist
Shawn Mendes
Best Song
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration
"Con Altura" -- ROSALIA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho
Best New
Billie Eilish
Best Pop
Halsey
Best Live
BTS
Best Rock
Green Day
Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best Alternative
FKA twigs
Best Electronic
Martin Garrix
Best Look
Halsey
Biggest Fans
BTS
Best Push
Ava Max
Best World Stage
Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018
Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Little Mix
