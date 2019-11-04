Women dominate MTV EMAs — Billie Eilish, Halsey and Taylor Swift each score two wins

MTV

MTVAn impressive majority of the awards handed out on Sunday's MTV European Music Awards went to women, 11 out of 18 to be exact. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and K-pop sensation BTS took home the most, scoring two wins each.

Ariana Grande, who headed into the awards show with the most nominations -- with seven total -- left empty-handed.

MTV reports that Eilish took home the trophies for Best New Artist and Best Song for her smash hit "Bad Guy." Swift collected Best U.S. Act and Best Video for "Me!" alongside Brendon Urie while Halsey earned awards for Best Look and Best Pop.

As for BTS, the Korean boy band won Best Live Performance and Biggest Fans.

They were also the only top-winning act present to accept their awards. Eilish and Swift, alongside Best Artist winner Shawn Mendes, thanked their fans via video message.

Sunday's ceremony also saw the worldwide debut performance of Dua Lipa's new single "Don't Start Now," which treated fans to a flashy gold and fuchsia choreographed routine.

The 2019 MTV EMAs, hosted by Becky G, took place at Seville’s Conference and Exhibition Center in Spain.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best U.S. Act

Taylor Swift

Best Canadian Act

Johnny Orlando

Best Video

"ME!" -- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

Best Artist

Shawn Mendes

Best Song

"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration

"Con Altura" -- ROSALIA, J Balvin ft. El Guincho

Best New

Billie Eilish

Best Pop

Halsey

Best Live

BTS

Best Rock

Green Day

Best Hip-Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best Alternative

FKA twigs

Best Electronic

Martin Garrix

Best Look

Halsey

Biggest Fans

BTS

Best Push

Ava Max

Best World Stage

Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Little Mix

