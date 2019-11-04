Women dominate MTV EMAs — Billie Eilish, Halsey and Taylor Swift each score two wins

MTV

MTVAn impressive majority of the awards handed out on Sunday's MTV European Music Awards went to women, 11 out of 18 to be exact.  Taylor SwiftBillie Eilish, and K-pop sensation BTS took home the most, scoring two wins each.

Ariana Grande, who headed into the awards show with the most nominations -- with seven total -- left empty-handed.

MTV reports that Eilish took home the trophies for Best New Artist and Best Song for her smash hit "Bad Guy."  Swift collected Best U.S. Act and Best Video for "Me!" alongside Brendon Urie while Halsey earned awards for Best Look and Best Pop.

As for BTS, the Korean boy band won Best Live Performance and Biggest Fans. 

They were also the only top-winning act present to accept their awards.  Eilish and Swift, alongside Best Artist winner Shawn Mendes, thanked their fans via video message.

Sunday's ceremony also saw the worldwide debut performance of Dua Lipa's new single "Don't Start Now," which treated fans to a flashy gold and fuchsia choreographed routine. 

The 2019 MTV EMAs, hosted by Becky G, took place at Seville’s Conference and Exhibition Center in Spain.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Best U.S. Act
Taylor Swift

Best Canadian Act
Johnny Orlando

Best Video
"ME!" -- Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie

Best Artist
Shawn Mendes

Best Song
"Bad Guy" -- Billie Eilish

Best Collaboration
"Con Altura" -- ROSALIAJ Balvin ft. El Guincho

Best New
Billie Eilish

Best Pop 
Halsey

Best Live
BTS

Best Rock
Green Day

Best Hip-Hop
Nicki Minaj

Best Alternative
FKA twigs

Best Electronic
Martin Garrix

Best Look
Halsey

Biggest Fans
BTS

Best Push
Ava Max

Best World Stage
Muse: Bilbao, Spain 2018

Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Little Mix

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

SHARE