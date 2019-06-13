Woman Sets Beau’s House On Fire FIVE Times!

I love any excuse that let’s me use Prodigy’s “Firestarter” as my featured image!

This is a story about a good indication that you shouldn’t marry someone.

Tiffany Hummel was arrested Monday and charged with setting her finance’s house on fire five times.

The police in Hendersonville, Tennessee has been investigating the fires that took place over 2 days in April. They accuse Hummel with setting the rented home on fire and stealing items from inside each time.

The fifth time was the charm. The house burned to the ground. Hummel is facing arson and theft charges.

What was the sign that told you not to marry someone?