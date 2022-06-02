Woman In New York Picks Up Wild Opossum Like It’s Nothing!

An opossum walks into a Brooklyn bar — (really!)

Sara Fulton was enjoying a night out at Temkin’s Bar in Greenpoint last week when she and other bar-goers saw something scurry across the floor. At first, they thought it was a dog or a rat. Turns out, it was an opossum.

As people started freaking out, Fulton jumped in to grab the four-legged bar visitor. She said she didn’t even think twice about it because she’s from Alaska where she’s dealt with everything from moose to black bears in her backyard.

By the time Fulton safely escorted the opossum back outside, she was the toast of the town (or at least the bar), where drinks were lined up for their new critter catcher. Have you had a wild animal encounter that you’ll never forget?