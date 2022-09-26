Woman hit by train while handcuffed in back of a police vehicle left on tracks

PLATTEVILLE, CO–

**Video may be upsetting for some**

A 20-year-old woman was seriously injured after she was left in a police vehicle that was parked on railroad tracks.

The incident occurred just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 16th.

According to the report, the police officer pulled over a woman following a call about a road rage incident involving a firearm.

The woman was said to have stopped her vehicle just past the railroad track, while the officer parked his vehicle on the tracks.

Two Fort Lupton police officers arrived on the scene and assisted the officer in conducting a search of the woman’s vehicle.

Officials eventually arrested the woman and put her in the back of the police cruiser that was parked on the tracks.

As officers worked to clear the woman’s vehicle, a train came by and struck the police cruiser on the tracks.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Colorado State Patrol and CBI are investigating the incident.

The officer involved was put on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.