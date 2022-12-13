Woman Has Over 60 Packages Sent From Amazon To Her Home That She Didn’t Order

@oliviamccdouglass
Replying to @destinix33 first unboxing is live!! #christmas #amazon #secretsanta #mysterybox #fyp♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé
Alright, so here’s the scoop…
Olivia has received over 60 packages with a different name but her address on them. Of course she reaches out to Amazon but the intended owner never made a claim, so they told her to keep them.
This is what was inside each box
@oliviamccdouglass
i promise i’ll eventually open them #amazon #christmas #secretsanta #fyp