Featured | Kelsi

Woman Has Over 60 Packages Sent From Amazon To Her Home That She Didn’t Order

@oliviamccdouglass

Replying to @destinix33 first unboxing is live!! #christmas #amazon #secretsanta #mysterybox #fyp

♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé

Alright, so here’s the scoop…

Olivia has received over 60 packages with a different name but her address on them. Of course she reaches out to Amazon but the intended owner never made a claim, so they told her to keep them.

This is what was inside each box

 

@oliviamccdouglass

i promise i’ll eventually open them #amazon #christmas #secretsanta #fyp

♬ original sound – olivia douglass