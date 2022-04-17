Woman asks the Internet for help finding ‘man’ turns out he’s married

Gotta love the internet!

You know those post that are like I met my dream girl or guy on vacation but failed to keep in touch with them, can you help me find them?

Well a Pennsylvania woman named Mica Renee was on vacation when a handsome guy walked up to her and began flirting with her. They had a great time and even exchanged numbers apparently. At the end of the night, however, Micca realized that she’d lost his number.

She then enlisted the internet for help and they were glad to do so.

After months of searching, well they didn’t find him, but they did find his wife… oops!

