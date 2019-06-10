With "Walk Me Home," Pink scores a perfect 10

Andrew MacPherson

Pink's done it again. Her latest single "Walk Me Home" has hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart.

"Walk Me Home" is the singer's 10th #1 on that particular chart, and extends her record as the solo artist with the most chart-toppers on Adult Pop Songs. The only act that has more is Maroon 5, with 13. Katy Perry has eight, and Taylor Swift has seven.

The Adult Pop Songs chart, which measures radio airplay, was established in 1996. Pink's been scoring number ones on it since "Who Knew," back in 2007. Since then, most of her big hits have topped that chart, including "So What," "Raise Your Glass," "Try," "Just Give Me a Reason" and "What About Us."

"Walk Me Home" is the lead single from Pink's current album, Hurts 2B Human. It was co-written by Nate Ruess, Pink's duet partner on "Just Give Me a Reason."

The singer is currently on the European leg of her Beautiful Trauma world tour. The trek wraps up August 19 in Toronto.

