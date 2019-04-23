With Sunfest Stages Being Set Up, That Means Roads Will Be Closing For The Fun!

Road & Dock Closures SunFest 2019

Road Closures

Wednesday 4/24, 9:00am – Wednesday 5/8, 6pm

Flagler Drive Closed between Banyan Blvd. and Lakeview Ave.

Narcissus Avenue between Evernia Street and Datura Street

North Clematis Street between Lantana Avenue and Flagler Drive

Evernia Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive

(Limited Access) No access to Flagler Drive

Clematis Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive

Datura Street between Narcissus Avenue and Flagler Drive

Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Flagler Drive

Sunday 5/5 9:00p.m. –11:00p.m.

Limited Access Access from Australian Ave. to West Bound Okeechobee Blvd. will be closed.

The Police Department may close portions of Clematis Street during the event to allow for excessive pedestrian traffic.

No On-Street Parking —

Wednesday, April 24 Flagler Drive between Banyan Boulevard and Lakeview Avenue

North and South Clematis Street (east of Narcissus)

100 Block of Datura Street

Narcissus St. between Datura St. and Evernia St.

Friday, April 26 Palm Beach Post Park Parking Lot

100 Block of Fern Street

Thurs – Sunday, May 2 – May 5

Portion of the 200 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)

Trinity Place between Olive Avenue and Chase Avenue

Banyan Boulevard between Narcissus and Flagler Drive

Friday – Sun. May 3 – May 5

300 Fern Street between Olive Avenue and Dixie

300 block of Datura Street (Handicapped parking)

All road closures and meter bags are subject to change. SunFest will re-open all roads by

6pm, Wednesday May 9.

Dock Schedule

Thursday April 25 – Wednesday May 8

Docks will be closed

All docks will re-open on Wednesday May 8 at 6pm.