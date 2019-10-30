With #1 hit under his belt, Lewis Capaldi feels like he could "punch a lion in the mouth"

Alexandra GavilletTo say that Lewis Capaldi is excited about the fact that "Someone You Loved" has topped the Billboard Hot 100 would be quite the understatement. He's so over the moon that he just can't express his feelings without dropping non-stop F-bombs.

Speaking to Billboard, the Scottish singer raved, "It feels like this is such a f******* wild magnitude that there’s no way that I could react that’s going to be appropriate. I just feel f****** amazing!”

He added, "I'm so full of energy and I just feel like I could punch a lion in the mouth … I feel like I could punch a lion right in its stupid mouth. That's what I feel like!"

Asked why he thinks a mournful piano ballad was able to top the charts in a time where hip-hop and electronic-flavored pop music is the dominant sound, he claimed to have "no f******* idea," but then mused, "I think nowadays, genre means less and less to people. As long as people like the song that's all that matters."

He also explained why, unlike so many pop artists, he didn't have a guest artist, like a rapper, join him on the track.

"My thing was I'd rather have a number-three record by myself than…a number-one with someone else on it," Lewis said. "For me and my manager it was always very like, 'Let's just stick to your guns on this one and really just have this as...my song."

Lewis is on tour for the next few weeks, so he says he can't quite celebrate the way he wants to. But he says when he gets home, he's "gonna get so f***** up, you have no idea."

