Wish you joy: Andy Grammer and wife expecting another baby

Robin SharpAndy Grammer's current single is "Wish You Pain," but right now, we wish him nothing but joy: He and his wife Aijia [Asia] are expecting their second child.

The new baby is another girl, People reports, and she'll join big sister Louisiana "Louie" K, who turned two in July.

“I am so excited. There’s nothing else in life that I would want to invest in more than little girls. There’s nothing better!” Andy tells People. “It’s the best thing in the world to put your time into...I'm so excited.”

Not long ago, Andy wrote on Instagram that before she was born, he was "terrified" that he wouldn't be able to be a good father to Louie because he's a working musician.

"Finding the balance is not easy but I’m much more certain now that she will get what she needs from me and her inner circle," Andy wrote. "My new belief is that if it’s high on the priority list to make sure she feels my love then she will feel it."

He also explained why he chose the name "Louisiana" for his first child.

"My mother in law is from Louisiana so I married into this incredible Cajun lifestyle," Andy wrote, and then added, "Louisiana in my opinion is the most JOYFUL place per capita we have in America...I came here for the first time it felt like my spirit was home."

As for the K, it's in honor of his late mother, Kathy.

