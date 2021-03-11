Win a Year of Free Flights!

How would you like to make up for lost travel time in 2020?

Now you can with the App In The Air aka AITA.

The app is giving away a year of free flights.

The sweepstakes, Take Back Your Year will award one lucky winner a year’s worth of flights bookable through the AITA app.

All you have to do is download the app and answer a few questions.

For a bonus submission you can submit a video or photo on social explaining how you will spend your make-up year and tag @appintheair.

Contest ends on March 31st. The random winner will be chosen a day or two later.

If you won this contest where would you go?

Check it out here!