Will There Be An Oprah G. Winfrey International Airport???

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Oprah Winfrey attends the European Premiere of 'A Wrinkle In Time' at BFI IMAX on March 13, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)

Councilwoman Sharon Hurt of Tennessee wants to name their airport after Oprah Winfrey.

She wants to call it Oprah G. Winfrey International Airport. In case you are wondering why Oprah, the media queen has ties to Tennessee. She went to East High School in Nashville and attended Tennessee State University.

Hurt also said that the City needs to do a better job of acknowledging the contributions of notable black figures. There has been some push back naming the airport after Oprah. The airport’s chairman said that naming it after her would not align with their naming policy.

If you had a vote in the naming process, would you vote for or against naming the airport after Oprah Winfrey?