Will There Be A ‘Beetlejuice 2’?

Believe it or not, Beetlejuice will celebrate its 34th birthday on March 30, and Brad Pitt could be the catalyst to a sequel.

The rumor is that Pitt’s production company Plan B has joined to do the sequel with Michael Keaton returning as “the ghost with the most” and Wynona Ryder back as Lydia Deetz. As a matter of fact, filming on the sequel could start this summer.

If you’re wondering what the sequel will be about, so am I. Do you think there should be a Beetlejuice sequel? What should the sequel be about?