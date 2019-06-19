Will the Jonas Brothers sing at Joe's upcoming wedding?

Peggy Sirota

Peggy SirotaThe Jonas Brothers didn't sing at Joe Jonas' quickie Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner -- Dan + Shay did. But the trio might bust out a tune or two when the couple tie the knot in another ceremony later this month.

A source tells Us Weekly that the wedding will take place in France in "late June," and adds, "Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake."

"There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage," dishes the source.

Joe is the last Jonas Brother to tie the knot. Nick married Priyanka Chopra on December 1, 2018. Kevin Jonas married his wife Danielle in 2009; they have two children.

