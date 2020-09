Have you ever looked at a home on a sitcom or show and thought, that would be a cool place to live?

Now for a mere $30 a night you can! The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion hits Airbnb on September 29th.

Will Smith, with the help of the cast, gave us a tour of the mansion and posted it on YouTube. The home has some exclusive memorabilia like an original Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince album and Will’s legendary Jordan sneakers.

Would you hop on Airbnb and try to get a night at the mansion?