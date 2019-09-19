Will Smith Is Doing Something Awesome to Help The Homeless!

Will Smith is partnering with The World’s Big Sleep Out project.

They are a global campaign to raise money for one million people around the world battling homelessness. People in 50 cities across the globe will sleep outside for one night to raise $50 million. The money raised will go to organizations combatting homelessness.

Will Smith will read a bedtime story in New York’s Times Square. There will be simultaneous live performances by other entertainers in Los Angeles, Chicago, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Would you sleep outside for one night to support a cause you believe in?