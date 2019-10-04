Will Smith Has A Bel Air Athletics Clothing Line Out! We Discuss On Trending With Tracy On CBS12!

ALYSON HANNIGAN of How I Met Your Mother fame will be the host. Right now she’s doing Penn & Teller Fool Us on The CW.

This is a story all about how his life got flipped, turned up side down and I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there, as I tell you how he became the Prince of Bel Air CLOTHING!

Will Smith literally gets cooler by the day…dare I say by the minute. He has just come out with his new clothing line – Bel-Air Athletics!! We’ve got basketballs, we’ve got t-shirts and air fresheners….we’ve got a jacket that looks just like his prep schools jacket from Bel Air Academy that YES turns inside out just like he used to wear it!

It seems the rumors are true….. Kylie Jenner she and Travis Scott seem to have broken up! They really did seem so happy and normal!

In a very cool, mature, not dramatic, not made for reality TV way – they parted on good terms, they’re still friends and in a tweet said their main focus is their daughter Stormi.