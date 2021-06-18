Will Netflix Save “Manifest”?

Not too long ago, NBC cancelled ‘Manifest” after three seasons. Because of the huge success that ‘Manifest’ has had on Netflix since its debut of the first two seasons on the platform, Netflix is looking to house and produces more seasons of the show.

Netflix in the past has revived shows like “Lucifer” and “You”, but the executives are looking at the financials to see if the continued efforts for the show will remain a success on the platform. The creator of the show has 6 seasons already planned out. He is just waiting for the green light from the WBTV that Netflix is picking it up for new seasons.

What show did you think was cancelled too soon? What show made you mad that it was ending?