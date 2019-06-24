Will Katy Perry x Bastille happen? "We're getting teams to talk to teams," says band

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo

Last week, Katy Perry and the band Bastille exchanged tweets, both expressing their interest in working with the other and saying their "people" would call each other and set it up. Well, the guys in Bastille are hopeful that something will actually come of it, but they're not holding their breath.

"We're working on it -- and I'm sure her team is, too," Bastille keyboard player Kyle Simmons told ABC Radio sarcastically.

"We're getting teams to talk to teams," Kyle adds. "If we ever get a chance -- each of us -- if we have a bit of a pocket to meet up and do some kind of stuff together, that'll be incredible. But currently, we're both probably very busy for a bit."

But if Katy doesn't come through, Bastille has their eye on another female pop superstar.

"We keep saying Rihanna and we think if we say it enough...well, either she's ignoring us or it might happen," laughs singer Dan Smith. "There's so many artists out there that we love and respect...I guess we'll just see what happens."

Last year, Bastille scored the biggest hit of their career with a collaboration: "Happier," which they did with superstar EDM producer and DJ Marshmello. According to Dan, they're always open to teaming up with other artists, especially if it happens organically.

"We got to sing with Pink earlier this year when we played at the Brit Awards in London," he tells ABC Radio. "She invited me to go and sing one of her songs with her. So that was pretty surreal."

Bastille's new album, Doom Days, just debuted in the #5 spot on the Billboard 200. It's available now from all the usual outlets.

