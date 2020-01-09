Will Jennifer Lopez and Shakira have a wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl? Wanna bet on it?

Courtesy NFL/Pepsi

When Jennifer Lopez and Shakira hit the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show, they'll no doubt be wearing sexy costumes while dancing up a storm. A wardrobe malfunction is always a possibility, but if you think it's more likely than not, you can bet on it...literally.

The sports betting website PowerPlay is now offering odds on so-called "prop bets" -- bets that are connected to specific, individual events in the game, like whether the coin toss will come up heads or tails. Some sites offer some pretty ridiculous bets every year, and this year is no exception. Currently, the odds are 15 to one that both Jennifer and Shakira will suffer a wardrobe malfunction.

If you think Jennifer's more likely to have a Janet Jackson moment, the site is offering five to one odds, while betting on Shakira alone will get you eight to one odds.

If your mind isn't quite that far in the gutter, you can also visit PowerPlay to bet on whether or not one or both artists will lip-sync their performance, whether either of them will fall down on stage, and whether or not either of them will forget the words to a song.

Odds that the two will sing songs in Spanish are one to nine -- which means it's very likely to happen.

As for the likelihood of J-Lo or Shakira saying something political, PowerPlay has that at six to one odds, while the chances of either of them saying something about President Trump are slightly longer: seven to one.

To get in on all these bets, visit PowerPlay.com.

